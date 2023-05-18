Several roads in and around the Fleurhof area, near Florida, west of Johannesburg, have been blocked due to a service delivery protest.

Johannesburg Metro Police says motorists travelling to the area expect delays. Spokesperson Xolani Fihla says they have deployed officers to redirect traffic.

“Roads going in and out of Fleurhof have been closed to traffic this morning and this is due to a shutdown by residents who are protesting over service delivery issues. Traffic leaving Soweto is also affected. But Main Reef Road is fully operational. There are officers monitoring the situation which is calm and officers are also monitoring all the other routes that can be affected. Motorists leaving Soweto are advised to avoid help Mcgar Road and to use Elias Motsoaledi Road, the N17 or Soweto Highway or New Canada Road as alternate routes and officers will continue monitoring the area for any further disruptions.”

⚠️ Traffic Advisory ⚠️ FLUERHOF SHUTDOWN Roads going in & out of Fluerhof are closed off to traffic due to the planned service delivery protest. The affected route is Helpmekaar Rd. This is affecting traffic leaving Soweto from Meadowlands. #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Mx83uJCi3d — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) May 18, 2023