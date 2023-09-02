A road traffic enforcement officer and a tow-truck driver have been killeld in a crash on the N3 at Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occured when a joint emergency response team was responding to another crash. In the ensuing chaos, the road traffic enforcement officer and tow-truck driver were struck by a second truck.

KZN Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Spokesperson, Thando Biyela says the crashes forced the closure of the N3.

“The incident happened when a joint emergency response team was responding to an accident, providing crucial pre-warning and assistance in a crash scene. Unfortunately, circumstances took a devastating turn when the brakes of the first truck failed, causing the driver to lose control, and the vehicle overturned. Tragically, during this unfolding chaos, our road traffic enforcement officer and the breakdown operator, who were selflessly working to ensure the safety of others, were struck by a second truck. This secondary collision further exacerbated the situation as it collided with an overturned tanker. The driver of the second truck fled the scene.”