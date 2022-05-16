The 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour is currently taking place at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

The conference started on Sunday and will run until the end of the week. As a result, traffic will be affected in and around the ICC precinct.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad gives a run-down of the road closures that motorists should take heed of.

“Motorists are cautioned of the following road closures: full road closure is in place on Walnut Road between AB Xuma and Bram Fischer. Rolling road closures are in place on Bram Fischer between Stalwart Simelane and Briar Road. Lane closures are in place on AB Xuma and Stalwart Simelane. Motorists are urged to stay away from the precinct and comply with police officers instructions at all times. Motorists are also requested to use alternate routes.”

Africa leads world in child labour cases

The head of the International Labour Organisation Thomas Wissing says that more than half of the 160-million children that work are in Africa.

Wissing addressed delegates at the conference on its opening day on Sunday.

“A number of countries are struggling with economic crises, others are dealing with conflict with war with displacement of people with migration so it’s not an easy environment and the pandemic has hit them very hard in the African continent. It’s no surprise that it’s not an easy one – we see that out of this 160 million that are in child labour world-wide – 92 million are in Africa. So, more than half of them and half of these 92 million children are more or less what we call hazardous labour – which is immediately dangerous for their health,” he adds.

Some facts about child labour around the world:

Child labour around the world by SABC Digital News