Dietician at the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Kinza Hussain says rising food prices have forced many South Africans to reduce their shopping baskets.

Kinza says this is likely to weigh heavily on the quality of health for people who are living with chronic disease like diabetes.

However, she says diabetics can opt to buy cheaper, and healthier alternative food options that are within their budget.

Kinza says, “Someone who has diabetes has to watch carefully what they eat. There are lots of other food which can stay longer and actually assist with the blood glucose things like dry beans, dry lentils or canned foods like fatty fish, beans and chick peas that we get in cans, that can last longer at home and not break the bank too much, but can also be easy on the blood glucose.”

