Commercial farmers in the Northern Cape say food production is moving at a slower pace than usual due to the current challenges which include rolling blackouts and water shortages.

Vaalharts irrigation farmers, who mainly produce wheat, barley, maize, and soy beans, say they are predicting a loss worth millions of rand due to the current unstable conditions. The farmers say the challenges in the agricultural sector are costly to consumers’ pockets.

The video below has the details.

Northern Cape farmers struggling with rising costs