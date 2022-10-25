Rishi Sunak became Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday following a meeting with King Charles.

The 42-year-old former finance minister is Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months. He replaces Liz Truss, who only lasted 44 days before she said she would resign, needing to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil and seeking to lead a party that has fractured along ideological lines.

In his first speech as prime minister outside his No.10 Downing Street office, Sunak said: “I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come.”

“I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change.”

He added: “But some mistakes were made â€” not born of ill will, or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes, nonetheless. And I have been elected as leader of my party and your Prime Minister, in part to fix them.”