Rise Mzansi announces participation in GNU

Rise Mzansi has decided to join the Government of National Unity.

The party’s National Leadership Collective took the decision last night bringing the number of parties participating in the GNU to nine.

The party says it has been consulting with various political parties over the last two weeks on how to best proceed in terms of power sharing and governance.

Leader Songezo Zibi says that the party’s manifesto and organisational principles align with the priorities and principles of the GNU Statement of Intent, which include upholding the Constitution, protecting the independence of key institutions and ensuring services delivery.

“We believe that the GNU presents a unique opportunity for collaboration, and to influence for implementation the issues found in the RISE Mzansi People’s Manifesto these include ensuring that hunger and food insecurity are urgently addressed Freeing communities from crime and violence, delivering spatial and land justice that reshape our urban and rural spaces to build thriving communities and economy, delivering economic justice to millions of South Africans who remain marginalised and poor and the climate crisis is given the urgent attention it deserves,” says Zibi.

