The people-led movement Rise Mzansi has established its presence in the Free State by launching its provincial mobilisation campaign in Phahameng, Bloemfontein.

The movement’s campaign dubbed the ‘People Manifesto’ involves going to communities and finding out what issues people are facing in order to come up with solutions.

Speaking during the launch, Rise Mzansi’s National Chairperson, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, states that they believe in empowering communities.

“This is not a political party launch; this is a movement and the difference between this is that we don’t just come and campaign in the community, bring flyers, and leave. Our whole enforce is about empowering communities to build for themselves and do for themselves. The empty promises that we have seen for 30 years – people are tired of that. 30 years later, people have been waiting for this freedom that has never come, and they are not stupid. They can see that the change is not coming unless we ourselves rise and drive the change ourselves. So rise is a movement that is about empowering communities from the ground up, not simply coming and campaigning for votes.”