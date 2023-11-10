RISE Mzansi has capacity to deliver to the people: Zibi

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The newly formed political party RISE Mzansi embarked on a voter registration campaign in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro yesterday, saying that it has the capacity to deliver on the mandate of the people.

The party’s leader, Songezo Zibi, says that their aim is to mobilise the people to take up their role as active citizens and advocate for comprehensive political reforms to enhance democracy.

“Rise Mzansi is an opportunity for people not only to cast their vote but to also elect which leader they want to stand for them in parliament,” says Zibi. Secondly, they will also have the opportunity to participate in priority political reform that parliament and the provincial legislature must follow in terms of law-making and so on.”

Zibi added that several issues were raised during the voter registration campaign, including immigration and basic service delivery.

RISE Mzansi was launched in April 2023 and has pledged to address the challenges facing South Africans, including poverty, inequality, and unemployment. The party has also called for political reform to ensure that the government is more accountable to the people.

RISE Mzansi leader believes his party holds key to solving SA’s challenges:

One of the issues we are pursuing as @Rise_Mzansi is hunger. Children can’t learn and develop when they’re hungry. Medicine can’t be taken when hungry. Our work is to ensure that every family has 3 square meals each day.#2024IsOur1994 pic.twitter.com/atlqU4QSNV — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) November 9, 2023