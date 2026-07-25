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Rise Mzansi, GOOD party name Sarah Mabotsa Tshwane mayoral candidate

  • Rise Mzansi and GOOD party mayoral candidate for Tshwane for the municipal elections.
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  • X: Rise Mzansi
SABC News

Rise Mzansi and GOOD party have announced Sarah Mabotsa as their mayoral candidate for Tshwane for the municipal elections.

Mabotsa serves as the city’s current MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning.

The parties jointly announced their candidate in Montana, Pretoria, earlier today.

They hailed Mabotsa as an ethical leader who protects the public purse and champions the interest of the people that she leads.

RISE Mzansi and the GOOD party announced a strategic cooperation framework to jointly contest the 2026 local government elections while maintaining their separate political identities.

RISE Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi, says one of Mabotsa’s responsibilities is to ensure that everyone is equally represented.

“The city of Tshwane will be different. Let us tell people, instead of snow cars, we’ve got a plan. Let us tell people whether you are a student or you are under 35 or over 35. We are the party that understands that you don’t stop going hungry because you are 35-years-old. In fact, when you are 35 and older, you’ve got more responsibility than when you were young. Why vote for a party that’s going to tell you, when you turn 35, they are going to abandon you?   We must tell people that our plan is all-inclusive.”

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