Rise Mzansi, ANC call for urgent action on illegal guns

Rise Mzansi Chief Whip, Makashule Gana, says the prevalence of illegal guns should be addressed with urgency to prevent mass killings.

Gana has responded to several shootings that occurred in the country over the weekend.

Eighteen people were shot at a tavern in Wedela, Carletonville, in Gauteng’s West Rand, while another 10 people were killed in Lwandle in the Western Cape.

Last Tuesday, 12 people, including a pregnant woman, were shot while at a party in KwaMakhutha south of Durban.

Gana says the shootings are a result of illegal firearms in communities.

“So, we’re entering a space of mass killings that are just being perpetrated in South Africa. And this speaks to just the illegal guns that find themselves in communities, because these killings, the weapon of choice for these criminals, it’s guns. So, we do need to remove the illegal guns from the communities,” says Gana.

[WARNING: GRAPHIC] Carletonville tavern shooting | Establishment owner speaks to SABC News



Similarly, the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament says the random mass shootings across the country are a cause for grave concern.

ANC MP Samuel Moela says while this is a concerning matter, communities must work with police to get to the bottom of illegal guns and other criminal activities that lead to the shootings.

Moela add, “It shows very much that the issue that we always talk about of the circulation of guns in South Africa, that we need to have stricter regulations in terms of how the gun is circulating across our society. And we also need to have a deeper moral regeneration. Our society really needs divine intervention, because this mass shooting cannot be an issue that is addressed by the police alone.”

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Meanwhile, the DA in Gauteng is calling for an urgent, multidisciplinary law-enforcement operation following the spate of mass shootings.

The DA says law enforcement must move beyond manhunts after the attacks and strengthen crime intelligence to identify and disrupt criminal networks, gangs and extortion operations before they strike.

Spokesperson on Police Lisa Schickerling says, “The continued instability in police leadership is a serious concern. The DA is calling for strength and crime intelligence, coordinated action against organised crime and urgent steps to protect communities and stop further bloodshed.”