Rise in mother-to-child HIV prevalence worries Tshwane health

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane Health Department has expressed concern about the continued rise in mother-to-child transmission of HIV in the Tshwane district.

The City says 232 babies in Gauteng tested positive for HIV in the first six months of this year – with almost 40 of them from Tshwane.

The City of Tshwane’s Grandi Theunissen says the City of Tshwane Health Department offers mother, women, and child health and nutrition programmes at its 24 primary healthcare clinics.

“These programs seek to contribute towards the reduction of maternal and child morbidity and mortality by ensuring that clinics offer quality services. Key focus areas under this program include, among others, basic antenatal care and prevention of MTCT transmission.”

STATEMENT: Tshwane Health Department concerned about continued mother-to-child

transmission of HIV. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/sBJz0e72C5 — Cilliers Brink (@CilliersB) July 8, 2024

Humile Mashatile leads dialogue to end AIDS in children:

