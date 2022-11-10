Team : Cameroon

Position : Coach

Preferred formation : 4-4-2

Age: 46

Rigobert Bahanang Song was born on the 1st of July 1976. He is a Cameroonian former professional player who played as a centre back mostly and he had the ability to play also as a right back.

He played for clubs such as Metz, Liverpool, West Ham United, Lens, Galatasaray, 1 Fc Koln and Salernitana. Song was a player of good caliber and a good leader in the pitch.

Song played eight African Cup of Nations and he also played 4 World Cups.

On 28 February 2022, Rigobert Song was announced as the head coach of the Cameroon national team taking over from Toni Conceicao.

With all the experience he has to play at the biggest level for Cameroon, he is the man in charge of the Cameroonian national team ‘The Indomitable Lions’.

The former skipper favours the basic formation 4-4-2. The formation has been relatively effective as it is quickly mastered by teams providing a balance in all areas and a solid counter-attacking style. Under Song, Cameroon has tightened up defensively while still being able to find the back of the net.

Cameroon has been drawn in Group G where they will face Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be a biggest test for Song as the manager of the senior national team.

The Indomitable Lions with the leadership of Rigobert Song on the bench is one of the teams to lookout for in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to fly the African flag.