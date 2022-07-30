President of “Not In My Name International” movement Siyabulela Jentile has joined numerous organisations in welcoming the life sentence handed down by the Johannesburg High Court to Nthuthuko Shoba, for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in June 2020.

Not In My Name Secretary-General, Themba Masango welcomes Nthuthuko Shoba's sentence

Pule (28) from Soweto, was 8 months pregnant when she was shot dead. Her blood-stained body was found hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

Jentile says the sentence should serve as a strong deterrent.

“We welcome the sentencing of Ntuthuko Shoba which is life imprisonment obviously. We are happy with the sentence. We hope that he and many others like him never see the light of the day. This sentence will serve somehow as a deterrent, otherwise to those who think of following in his footsteps. We saying now the family will find closure even though that will not bring back Tshegofatso and her unborn child.”

Satisfied with sentencing

The South African Women in Dialogue (SAWID) also welcomed the life sentence handed down to Shoba.

SAWID’s Bafana Khumalo explains, “The finalisation of Tshegofatso Pule case points out to this instance the seriousness to which the criminal justice system has dealt with this matter. We feel satisfied for the family that they finally received closure on this matter. The sentence really serves as a very important deterrent to all those who thought they can get away with such brutal murder.”

African National Congress’ President Cyril Ramaphosa also welcomed Shoba’s sentence saying a society-wide effort is needed to fight gender-based violence, while addressing the Party’s National Policy Conference in Nascrec, Johannesburg.

Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale from the Commission for Gender Equality chimed in welcoming Shoba’s life sentence imprisonment.

Commission for Gender Equality, Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya- Mogale’s reaction to the sentencing: