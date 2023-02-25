A retired surgeon has roared into Mossel Bay in the Garden Route on his Harley Davidson bike to mark the halfway point of his Ride for a Child charity motorbike ride around South Africa.

Dr Andre Hattingh and his team have helped thousands of children by enabling them to see specialists, get free medical treatment and life changing surgeries.

Travelling a distance of 7000 kilometres, he generates funds for Pediatric Care Africa’s 1000 surgeries for 1000 children campaign.

The bike ride is to raise awareness of the plight of underprivileged children that require surgeries.

The video below provides more details: