Richie residents in NC hope Mashatile hasn’t made empty promises

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Richie residents in the Northern Cape say they hope ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s visit is not about hollow promises. The small town, located 30 kilometers outside of Kimberley, has been facing service delivery issues for the past few years.

Certain areas of Richie continue to use the bucket system, while others lack reliable water and electricity supply.

Residents say they feel forgotten and have urged the governing party to attend to their problems.

“Crime is very high because of lack of jobs. So, job opportunities for young people is very important. Our community was dirty the whole time, now the deputy president is coming and everything is clean. The is a big problem, between 8 and 5 the water is gone.”

“Before this we didn’t have electricity, it’s been load shedding. So, it’s gone now.”

Mashatile assured Richie residents that all their service delivery challenges have come to an end.

“We have policies, we have plans, what we need to do is to focus on implementation and implement faster that’s what we’re going to do move faster and faster but not leave people behind. That’s why in our manifesto we say, ‘together we can do more.’ Now we’re going to work with them, we want our counselors to be on the ground, our branches to be on the ground, our MPs everybody.”