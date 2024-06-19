Richards Bay retain Dstv Premiership status

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Richards Bay FC have retained their top-flight status. The Kwazulu-Natal outfit defeated Baroka FC 4-nil at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday to finish top of the log in the PSL Playoff series.

Richards Bay were looking to retain their Premiership status while Baroka were looking to make a return to the elite league for the first time since the 2021/2022 season. The hosts showed their intentions very early on in the match, but Sanele Barns shot in the box was very disappointing.

Richards Bay looked menacing whenever they were on the attack, but they wasted another opportunity. Baroka also had a great opportunity to break the deadlock, but two players missed sitters in the box. And the home team had another decent opportunity at the other end but failed to capitalize on that.

Richards Bay had yet another chance to open the scoring a few minutes later, but Somila Ntsundwana did not take advantage of Yanele Mbuthuma’s beautiful pass. The hosts finally got it right when a beautiful move inside the box resulted in a spectacular goal from Ntsundwana in the 36th minute.

And it did not take too long for the Natal Rich Boyz to double their lead. A free kick from Sanele Barns was unfortunately deflected into the net by a Baroka player. The visitors started the second half looking for an early goal, but Richards Bay’s defender cleared the danger.

It was then the Natal Rich Boys who threatened to score the third goal, but Barns’ first touch let him down.

Richards Bay were all over their opponents and although another strike went narrowly wide, the home team was not to be denied a few minutes later.

Ntsundwana powered his way past the defender to score his second goal of the match.

And Richards Bay put the final nail in the coffin six minutes from time when Lwandile Mabuya finished off a wonderful move in the box to seal a deserved victory and retained their Dstv Premiership status.