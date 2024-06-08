Richards Bay gain valuable point against Baroka FC in the play-offs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Richards Bay FC gained a valuable point against Baroka FC in an attempt to retain their DSTV Premiership status. The Natal Rich Boys could only manage a single point after playing to a goalless draw on the road to Baroka.

Richards Bay are still top of the Premier Soccer League promotional play-offs with four points after two matches.

The University of Pretoria are second on the log standings with three points after the same number of games.

Baroka FC are at the foot of the table with just a single point after two matches.

This afternoon’s match only came to life in the second half, but both sides failed to find the back of the net.