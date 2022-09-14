From entertaining fans online with his virtual comedy club to gracing the big screen in various films – comedy heavyweight, Riaad Moosa knows how to keep crowds entertained.

After being tied down for virtually two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world-renowned comedian will soon be returning to live stage performances in various destinations across the country.

In this interview with SABC News, Moosa says there is a need to support upcoming comedians recovering from the financial woes of COVID-19.

He says, ” I think upcoming comedians that are very positive, they have direct access to the audience through social media. There is more opportunity to grow quickly on another platform. The issue with COVID has been that audiences have been lacking and the only way you can learn stand up comedy is through performing for an audience because it is only something you can learn on stage. That is the primary challenge I would say that the world is also in a volatile place, everything is abit uneasy and this time is a good time for comedy.”