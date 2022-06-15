The South African Football Association (SAFA) presidential candidate, Ria Ledwaba, has lost her court bid to prevent the SAFA elective congress from going ahead.

She has gone to the High Court in Pretoria with an application to interdict the elective congress, alleging various procedural irregularities.

Ledwaba, who was confirmed as one of three presidential candidates, did not meet the requirements of serving in the National Executive Committee, as per the SAFA statutes, because her host region did not nominate her.

Last month, a coalition of civil society leaders was enraged by SAFA’s decision to warn Ledwaba against speaking at an event that was held at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton:

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been keeping a close eye on the matter.

In a letter addressed to SAFA CEO Teboho Motlanthe, CAF reminded SAFA to ensure that their members respect, the principles of ethics and fair play enacted by CAF and FIFA.

Ledwaba is going against incumbent SAFA President, Danny Jordaan and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

The elections will now go ahead as planned on the 25 June.