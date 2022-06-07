The much-anticipated SAFA presidential elections may not happen after all. That is if presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba has her way. Ledwaba who is currently the vice-president of SAFA has approached the court on an urgent basis to stop the elections set for 25 June.

SAFA presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba has approached the court on an urgent basis to stop the SAFA elections set to take place on 25 June. Ledwaba was yesterday cleared to run for Presidency against incumbent president Danny Jordaan and Solly Mohlabeng. #SABCNews #SAFAelections — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 7, 2022

Ledwaba was earlier this week cleared to run for SAFA presidency against incumbent SAFA President, Danny Jordaan and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

However, she was not excluded from running for a National Executive Committee (NEC) position, which means should she lose the presidential contest she would find herself completely out in the cold – something Ledwaba is understood to have taken issue with.

According to the SAFA statutes, only members who have been nominated by their host region are eligible to contest for an NEC spot.

At the recent Congress held on 26 March, a new statute was passed that “in terms of the national list every candidate for the SAFA NEC, except for the provisions of Article 25.5 of the statutes, shall be proposed by his/her own region or by a member to who he/she belongs and be supported by at least two other members”.

SAFA Capricorn, to which Ledwaba belongs, has not proposed Ledwaba and was thus not cleared to stand for an NEC position.

According to a letter seen by the SABC News, the matter is between Ledwaba, SAFA, all Members of the Governance Committee and the Chairperson of the Ethics Committee, Justice Sisi Khampepe.

It is also understood SAFA have filed a notice for an intention to oppose the matter.

In what could signal more drama ahead of the elections, with Ledwaba running the risk of facing disciplinary action, SAFA were quick to point out that according to the FIFA and SAFA statutes “members are prohibited to take football matters to ordinary courts. The final Arbiter for sport disputes is the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).”

By taking #SAFA to court Ria Ledwaba is also running the risk of being banned from football since members are not allowed to take football matters to courts, but should rather approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport, final arbiter in case of disputes. #SABCNews #SAFAElections — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 7, 2022