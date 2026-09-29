Rhodes University students protest over fees protocol

Rhodes University students in the Eastern Cape have embarked on a fees related protest, shutting down academic activities at the institution.

The protest follows the official release of the institution’s debt recovery plan, which the students say is not considerate of their backgrounds, especially the previously disadvantaged.

The fees protocol for admission into the institution next year orders that all students to pay tuition fees and residential fees, including outstanding fees from previous years in order to register for their 2027 studies.

Undergraduate students with an outstanding balance are expected to make a 50% settlement of their debt or agree to pay instalments of no less than R3 000 a month towards their debt.

“The fees protocol doesn’t take into account the student demographic of Rhodes University students, it does not even take into account the conditions we are faced with here at Rhodes University. It blatantly ignores the socio-economic backgrounds we come from and therefore we reject the document on this basis. Yesterday we invited the university management for a meeting with the SRC for a collaborative discussion and gave them the memorandum of demands at that meeting. The management failed to bring students into confidence as to what they will do with the memorandum of demands,” says Student Representative Council (SRC) Secretary-General Keketso Dibakwane.

Rhodes University says the 2027 academic protocol is one of its measures to collect its revenue from students after many payment arrangements were not honoured.

The university’s Olwethu Gwanya says this process has been communicated with students.

“The 2027 Student Fees Protocol was approved by Council as part of measures to address the growing levels of outstanding student debt and protect the university’s long-term financial sustainability. Student debt has reached unsustainable levels, with payment arrangements entered into by students not being honoured in many instances. The University also recognises the concerns being raised by students and has engaged with the SRC throughout. The University remains committed to engaging with the SRC and students through the appropriate institutional processes.”