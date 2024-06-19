Rhino kingpins court case postponed in Nelspruit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two alleged rhino poaching kingpins Dawie Groenewald and his co-accused Abraham Steyn have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

The appearance was to determine whether the case was ready to proceed to trial or not.

Groenwald and Steyn were arrested for the illegal possession and selling of rhino horns in July 2021.

The men were caught transporting 19 rhino horns.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa says the matter has since been postponed.

“During the accused appearance in court, the defense requested further particulars from the state. Then all the roleplayers involved in the matter agreed to postpone the matter.”

The suspects are both out R 50 000. The case is remanded to the 9 October 2024.

