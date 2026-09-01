Revised AI policy draft expected by end of financial year: Malatsi

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi says a revised Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy draft will be finalised by the end of the financial year and then it will be opened for public comment.

The policy aims to encourage digital innovation while ensuring ethics and managing AI-related risks.

It was set to be gazetted for public consultations in June this year, but Malatsi says consultations with stakeholders are still under way.

He says, “The draft AI policy, we withdrew it following the discovery that there were fictitious references used; the plan is to ensure that by the end of this financial year we’ve got the revised AI policy draft. AI policy, which we can then put out for public comment.”

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Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa.