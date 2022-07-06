Nzhelele residents near Louis Trichardt, in Limpopo and local business people, are set to benefit from the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital in the area.

As part of infrastructural development aligned with National Health Insurance, the work on phase two of the new Siloam Hospital will begin soon.

The main constructor has already been appointed and will take to the site in a few days. Siloam Hospital, built in the 1940s, is mainly in a state of dilapidation.

The project was launched by former President Jacob Zuma seven years ago.

The first phase, which includes the doctors’ residence, has already been completed.

Over one billion rand has been allocated for phase two of the project.

Local businesses will benefit from the project with R132 million allocated for them.

A representative of the local business people, Masala Ramasunzi, says: “As local businesses, we are happy that some of us will benefit. We are expecting that the process of shortlisting sub-contractors will be fair and transparent. We will also employ a lot of people.”

Employment opportunities

Hundreds of people from Thulamela and Makhado Local Municipalities will be employed during the project. The hospital caters to nearly 300 villages under the two municipalities.

“We are very happy that a new hospital will be built. It’s good news for us as residents because the service will be better,” says one resident.

Other residents say: “From now we will be proud that Siloam is our hospital because it will be better. The wards will look better. Hopefully, the service will also improve.”

“We hope that this hospital will also have better facilities so that we will not have to be transferred to other hospitals for some services.”

The project will run between 2022 and 2026.