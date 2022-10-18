Human Rights Activist Reverend Alan Boesak maintains that being denied access to see convicted former African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape Chairperson, John Block was a political ploy.

Boesak along with Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu allege that they were denied access to the Upington Correctional Service where Block is serving his 15-year sentence.

The duo maintain that the necessary preparations with the correctional services were done ahead of the visit and they were surprised when they were turned back.

Block is in the fourth year of his 15-year sentence for fraud, corruption, and money laundering. Boesak says this is all ANC politics.

“It is pure political manipulation, and we are in an election season, let’s not be naive about that the person next to me clearly is the person that is such a threat to those who are in political positions of power right now, that even a visit to an inmate is too much for them to handle, so that’s political opportunism of the worst kind,” laments Human Rights activist Alan Boesak.

Minister Sisulu, Dr Boesak say they were denied access to John Block: