sabc-plus-logo

Home

Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah killed in southern Lebanon

  • Journalists covering a news event
  • Image Credits :
  • Engin Akyurt from Pixabay
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A Reuters news videographer has been killed while working in southern Lebanon, Reuters said in a statement on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” a Reuters’ statement said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal near the Lebanese-Israeli border.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said.

Two other Reuters journalists, Thaier Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were slightly injured.

Al Jazeera said two of their journalists, Carmen Joukhadar and Eli Brakhya, were also injured in the border area strike.

 

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES