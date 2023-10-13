Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah killed in southern Lebanon

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A Reuters news videographer has been killed while working in southern Lebanon, Reuters said in a statement on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” a Reuters’ statement said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal near the Lebanese-Israeli border.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said.

Two other Reuters journalists, Thaier Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were slightly injured.

Al Jazeera said two of their journalists, Carmen Joukhadar and Eli Brakhya, were also injured in the border area strike.