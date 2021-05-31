The department says for now only primary school learners will return to class on a daily basis.

The Department of Basic Education says a decision to return to full-time school attendance is based on the time that has been lost due to COVID-19.

The department says the aim is to catch up as much as possible when an opportunity arises, it says for now only primary school learners will return to class on a daily basis.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they were advised by scientists not to rush high school learners.

Mhlanga says, “We are doing this for the first time since COVID-19 started. We need time to do what needs to be done ahead of learners returning but also to align to the calendar so that when schools close we all prepare for the full return of primary schools on the 26 of July 2021, the high schools will come later.”

“There is an intention to return them as well but the science right now does indicate that the risk is much higher with older children that is why we are starting with primary school children,” added Mhlanga.

Parents worry over normal resumption of classes for primary school pupils: