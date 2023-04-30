A retired Limpopo teacher from Dzimauli village, near Thohoyandou, has been hailed for a peculiar act of kindness.

65-year-old Annah Ramabulana built a state-of-the-art crèche for her poverty-stricken community with money from her own pocket.

The facility cost Ramabulana an astronomical R700 000. The centre was officially opened and dedicated to the community.

The crèche is the first of its kind in this poverty-stricken village. The elegant building includes offices, a sick bay, an ablution facility and classrooms.

Ramabulana, who retired nine years ago due to ill health, says her passion for education and love for children was her motivation. She became famous following her 2020 interview with the SABC, for offering free reading lessons to schools in the Vhembe district.

Retired Limpopo teacher ploughs back to the community:

“I am a teacher by trade and I love children. When a realised children could not read I decided to go to school to teach and sometimes they started giving me money. I used that money to plant back to the children. I wanted them to be a neat classroom for them. The money is from my pocket a large sum to help the community.”

A local church donated a piece of land for the building of the facility. Bishop Philemon Phuluwa says, “We gave her the land because we thought it was important and the right thing to do to help the local community. The church will also take care of the creche.”

Community members have praised Ramabulana’s commitment and sacrifice as heroic.

“We are very grateful for what Mrs Ramabulana did for us. This is unheard of around here. Our community has been uplifted.”

“I am so happy even our kids are so happy that they will be attending classes in this impressive building.”

Ramabulana has also encouraged others to learn from her example.