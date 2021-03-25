Under the hash tag "Defend president Zuma" the RET members have been bused overnight, from different parts of the country

Former president Jacob Zuma’s support group, the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) has vowed to continue to defend his rights.

The group has converged on Braamfontein in Johannesburg ahead of Zuma’s case in the Constitutional Court.

The RET, which also calls itself ‘Friends of Zuma’, is expected to march to the court ahead of proceedings, as the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture seeks an order for Zuma to be arrested over his refusal to appear before it.

Former President Zuma’s supporters gather at Constitutional Court:

The group is led by African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Carl Niehaus, who is also the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, says they will continue to defend Zuma’s rights.

However, court proceedings will be conducted virtually by the Constitutional Court due to COVID-19.

Below is the live stream for Zuma’s ConCourt proceedings:

Zuma ignored a Constitutional Court judgment compelling him to appear before the commission.

The commission applied to the court to have Zuma jailed for two years.