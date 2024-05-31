Results system is still operational: IEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says its results system is still operational, and local offices continue to capture results.

There’s been no results update for several hours.

In a statement released on social media, the IEC apologised for an issue with its results system.

It reiterated that it is working on restoring the service.

Voting districts declared now stands at just over 55%.

Almost 7.8 million votes have been counted.

The website, however, has still not been updated.

The Independent Electoral Commission has sent out an apology to the public as its results system is currently not operational. pic.twitter.com/UsH57gcl3a — SABC News (@SABCNews) May 31, 2024

