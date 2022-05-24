The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) has dispatched oil spill response teams to assist with the containment and cleanup operation following an oil spill in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The spill occurred on Sunday during a ship-to-ship transfer of oil.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) says it will launch an investigation into an oil spillage incident that occurred on Monday in Algoa Bay near the port of Ngqurha on the eastern seaboard of South Africa.https://t.co/ushgm5W8yi — SAMSA (@SAMSAMARITIME) May 24, 2022

It is unclear at this stage how many litres of oil were spilled.

Deputy COO at SAMSA Captain Vernon Keller elaborates, “The oil spill occurred on the 23rd (Monday) at around midday during a ship-to-ship transfer of oil. All the relevant pollution response units have been activated, and booms deployed to contain the oil around the vessels. The collecting of oil continued throughout the night last night (23 May). The two vessels will remain attached to help with the containment of the oil.”