‘Resources were allocated to TRC cases when I was Justice Minister’

Ronald Lamola has characterized the five years he served as Justice Minister as the most successful period of prosecution and taking forward of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) matters since the dawn of democracy.

He told the TRC Cases Inquiry on day 69 of its public hearings taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg, that he threw his energies into ensuring that the NPA has the resources and capacity required to pursue the investigation and prosecution of TRC cases.

@TRC_inquiry

Min Lamola: During my tenure, The TRC Cases matters were the most successful period in the post democratic SA. — TRC_inquiry (@TRC_inquiry) August 11, 2026

Besides getting more money from Treasury for personnel, he says he actively collaborated with the then-NDPP Shamila Batohi to ensure the assignment of investigators from the Hawks to work on the cases, through a decentralised model of prosecution. Lamola, who served as Justice Minister from May 2019 to June 2024, says that the data bears out his claim.

Lamola says he also authorised the reopening of inquests into the killings of several anti-apartheid activists by the apartheid government including Chief Albert Luthuli, Griffiths Mxenge, Neil Aggett, Hoosen Haffejee and the Cradock Four amongst others.

“Thirteen additional prosecutors were appointed, bringing the total to 23 dedicated prosecutors, working on these cases in collaboration with 34 dedicated DPCI investigators, who were appointed to strengthen the investigative capacity as a result of these measures. Fifty three cases were receiving active attention nationwide by April 2021. By March 2022, that number had increased to 115 matters under investigation. These cases were identified from the TRC report. Evidence presented before the TRC reports from family members of the deceased persons and audits of deaths in detention.”

VIDEO | TRC Cases | Khampepe Commission of Inquiry: 11 August 2026