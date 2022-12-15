Eskom Board Chairperson Mpho Makwana says the resignation of the utility’s CEO André de Ruyter was unexpected.

The power utility’s board confirmed de Ruyter’s resignation on Wednesday. It, however, says he will continue to serve as CEO until March 31st of next year.

Makwana is briefing the media in Johannesburg on Thursday:

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has wished André de Ruyter well following his resigned. The country continued to grapple with intermittent Stage 5 and Stage 6 power cuts.

Speaking at a press conference, Gordhan thanked him and his family for their sacrifice.

“By taking a huge step in crossing the line from the private sector to the public sector, and by his own admission, there are many things that worked well and many things that still need to be done and in that particular regard his humility in accepting that more work needs to be done but at the same time he can spend time with his family being rest assured that he’s given his all to this particular important national project.”