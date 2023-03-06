Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a new Cabinet on Monday evening, ordinary citizens’ expectations vary from their daily needs to questioning the calibre of outgoing and incoming ministers.

Among some of the salient issues, residents want the President to bring in ministers who will help resolve the power crisis and raging crime.

In his State of the Nation Address in February, Ramaphosa announced that a new Minister of Electricity would be appointed to the Presidency.

Speaking to SABC News, one Tshwane resident says, “I am waiting for the Minister of Police to go. That is the first priority and then we can work on the others.”

Another says, “If they can concentrate on sorting out the issue of electricity, that is the fundamental thing. And also bring in people who can solve the challenges that are there in South Africa.”

Others took to Twitter to voice their opinions and expectations:

All deputies must be called off

And everyone on this list must be off and many more — Zaki Mathebula (@ZakiMathebula) March 6, 2023

The only change we hoping for is for him to resign..period — guerrilla (@combradeclaude1) March 6, 2023

Good morning ladies and good morning to your viewers. Paks Tau and Sihle Zikalala will be in cabinet and president will recycle his comrades to satisfy the fractions within his organisation. The change will retain the status quo, as usual, nothing to benefit the citizens! — Siyabulela Kwaikwai (@Kingkwai) March 6, 2023

Good morning ladies for me it will ne good if the focus go to tje ministers of police, energy and not forgetting nkosazana on cogta . Those ministers must just go not reshuffled — Mboniseni Stewart Mukhono (Mudzanani) (@stewart75956105) March 6, 2023