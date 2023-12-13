Residents urged to report Pikitup workers seeking Christmas gifts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Johannesburg’s waste management company, Pikitup has urged residents to report its employees who are seeking festive season gifts from them.

This follows residents’ complaints that some of the company’s staff are demanding Christmas gifts.

The company’s spokesperson, Muzi Mkhwanazi says Pikitup employees are not allowed to demand gifts from the public.

“This practice has created an opportunity for unscrupulous individuals, not associated with Pikitup in any form, to impersonate Pikitup employees and demand gifts from ratepayers. If legitimate Pikitup employees demand Christmas gifts from residents, the affected resident should take a picture of the implicated employee, note the registration number of the vehicle used and report the incident to Pikitup’s call centre on 010055990,” explains Mkhwanazi.