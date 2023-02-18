The Eastern Cape Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged residents to remain vigilant as rain persists in the province this weekend. The affected areas include OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo and Chris Hani Districts. The department says people must move away from low lying areas and not cross flooded bridges and rivers. Departmental spokesperson Pheello Olifant says rapid response teams remain on high alert to attend to any eventuality.

“The heavy rains will lead to localised flooding. The districts that will be affected include Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Mbashe. The MEC for CoGTA urges residents who live in low lying areas to take precautionary measures and protect their valuables especially children. The MEC says people should not cross flooded bridges as well as rivers. In the event of heavy rain and in trouble they should contact their councillors and disaster management,” says Olifant.

VIDEO: Rescue services on high alert in Komani as heavy rains wreaked havoc:

Mpumalanga flooding

A number of families have been affected by the recent downpours which have led to water overflowing from Grootdraai Dam in Standerton, Mpumalanga. Executive Mayor for Lekwa Local Municipality Delani Thabethe says some communities in low lying areas have been affected and some roads flooded. He said some roads and bridges had to be closed as a result.

The road between Meyerville and Standerton has been closed.

Thabethe has urged communities to be alert when crossing bridges.

“Currently the damage caused by this is not that much there are certain families have been relocated for example six families that were housed at the Riverpark that which is currently closed are now relocated to Standerton town hall, and being provided with food and clothing, there are other houses experiencing minor flooding,” says Thabethe.

VIDEO: Search and rescue operations continue for missing people in Mpumalanga floods