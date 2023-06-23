A two-year-old child has died after a fire at a house in Ferreirasdorp in Johannesburg. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage and is subject to an investigation by police.

The City of Johannesburg’s EMS urges the residents to be extra cautious when using candles, various lighting sources and electrical appliances.

Joburg EMS Spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo had a story to say about the incident.

“Yesterday, evening at around 21:06 the City of Johannesburg EMS Firefighters responded to a structural fire incident at Commissioner Street, Johannesburg. Upon arrival, the fire crew discovered that a seven-bedroom house, which was occupied by squatters, had caught fire. One minor succumbed to death, due to fire burns. The minor is suspected to be two years old.”

He says no other injuries were reported.