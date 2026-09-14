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Residents under Letsemeng Municipality complain about unemployment

FILE |Men hold placards offering temporary employment services while waiting for potential customers.
  • FILE IMAGE | Men hold placards offering temporary employment services while waiting for potential customers.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The Letsemeng Local Municipality has acknowledged the challenges raised by the residents of Luckhoff in the southern Free State.

Residents are complaining of inadequate service delivery and a lack of job opportunities.

Municipal Manager Mbulelo Jafta says the municipality has launched Local Economic Development Wednesdays, where Small, Medium, and Micro-Enterprises (SMMEs) will be assisted according to their needs.

The municipality also confirmed that it intends to upgrade Luckhoff’s bulk sewer and pump stations.

Jafta further says the revival of the town’s bulk water supply is in the planning stage.

“In terms of unemployment, when local municipality cannot address or resolve it on its own, we recognise our responsibilities to create environments that enable investment within the municipality that enables economic development and employment opportunities.”

 

 

 

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