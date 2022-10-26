Residents of Bethlehem in the Free State have embarked on a total shutdown.

Academic activities have been disrupted. Residents demand that drug-related cases be given attention.

They claim that some police officers are working with drug dealers in the community.

The shutdown follows a peaceful march on the 14th of this month against drugs and crime.

Residents say their demands have fallen on deaf ears.

The situation is tense, and residents have barricaded roads with burning tyres and stones.

Operations have been grounded to a halt in Bohlokong.

Residents are demanding the immediate arrest of those alleged to be involved in selling drugs in the community.

Police continue to monitor the situation.