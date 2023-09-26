Residents of Cork Village in Mpumalanga are up in arms against the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality after it removed water pipes illegally connected to the raw water pipeline.

The angry residents embarked on a violent protest action and barricaded the R536 road leading to the Kruger Gate. Some of the residents say they resorted to illegal connections because the municipality has failed to provide them with running water over the years.

Residents of Cork Village claim that they have been without clean drinking water for many years. A few years ago, they connected pipes illegally on a bulk water pipeline conveying water to the Hoxane Treatment Plant. The Bushbuckridge Local Municipality recently disconnected the illegal connections. Some of the residents claim that they are now compelled to fetch water from the river using wheelbarrows.

“They removed those illegal connection, they said they didn’t give us water and we said it’s fine. So since last year we have been waiting and waiting, there no response and there is no water. So now we can’t buy water or fetch water from the Sabie River. It’s Kruger National Park and you can get caught by animals. We have been without water for a very long time. They claim that we have water but that’s not true. We bought pipes and connected on the bulk pipe and now they have removed them.”

The Bushbuckridge Local Municipality alleges that a growing population is the main cause of water shortage in some villages. Spokesperson for the municipality Fhumulani Thovhakali has urged residents to refrain from connecting water illegally. She also promised that all households will have running water before the end of the next financial year.

“The source of water at Cork was designed some 20 to 25 years ago, where the population was not this big. And what one can say right now is that we’ve done or what we can and we still busy trying to upgrade the Cork package plant which was designed some 25 years ago in order to accommodate all the communities at Cork. We have appointed the consultant to do the technical designs for the upgrade of Cork plant because currently is 1.5 mega litres is producing but the plan is that it must be 3 mega litres from next year.”

Police have been deployed in the area to monitor the situation, while residents have vowed to continue with their protest action.