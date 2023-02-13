Exhausted rescuers digging through the rubble following last week’s powerful earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria are finding fewer survivors.

In Hatay City in Antakya, where several bodies have been retrieved from collapsed buildings, residents say they have now also joined the search for their loved ones.

The quake has already claimed more than 35 000 lives with thousands more injured and missing.

Local residents say there have been few rescue workers in Antakya in Hatay city. They say they are now recovering the bodies of their loved ones. The body of one of the victims was brought to the surface on Monday.

As SABC News Chriselda Lewis reports from Türkiye, an 80-year-old woman who’s been trapped in the rubble since last Sunday has been retrieved.

The bodies are placed in black bags with name tags as a way for authorities to identify them and inform the families. The volunteer from Türkiye says they are mainly recovering dead bodies while only a few are being found alive.

“We came here to help as civilians. We are trying to take them alive. There are few alive people. We are from Istanbul. We are now pulling out the dead people,” a volunteer said.

15-year-old Mohamed returns daily to the building that was once his home. It’s now been reduced to rubble. He says he has lost everything. His mother and father are still unaccounted for.

“I was sleeping when my mum came to my room, she woke me up. My mum and dad came outside before me, and then I came outside. My family was on the street and the building was finished,” Mohamed explains.

As rescue workers continued digging at the location in Hatay City, the bodies of two more victims were retrieved. They now say it’s turned into a recovery mission. As the days pass, more dead bodies are being recovered, leaving more families distraught.

VIDEO: Death toll continues to rise in Türkiye-Syria earthquake: Chriselda Lewis reports