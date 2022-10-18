Several areas in Mookgopong in Limpopo are being negatively affected by water cuts. Residents at Phomolong section and other extensions of the township say they do not have a reliable water supply. The only tanker that delivers water has broken down.

Community representative Mahlomola Mathe says the Modimolle-Mookgopong municipality also attributed power cuts as a contributing factor to the persistent water shortage.

“We always crying regarding the issue of water and there is no solution also so when we check they say their truck engine is down, so we don’t have a solution in the taps. We don’t have water when we check, they say load shedding is the problem, they know in Mookgopong we have got a challenge of water, “says Mathe

The mayor of the Modimolle-Mookgopong Local Municipality Marlene van Staden says the water tanker truck for the area has now been repaired.

“In the Mookgopong area, the municipality is still experiencing water challenges, we have a rotational program where community members receive water on a rotational basis. Regarding the water truck in the area, the municipality owns one truck that delivers water in the area, unfortunately the truck had a break down but our own water truck has been repaired,” explain Van Staden.

Meanwhile, the water issue does not affect only the villagers but other areas in the Limpopo province.

A bulk water project which was commissioned by the troubled Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Mokopane has stalled for nearly five years.

This has left residents in and around Bakenberg without water for years. Millions of rands were spent on the project but it has failed to provide even a single drop of water.

A bulk water project in Mokopane has stalled for nearly five years: