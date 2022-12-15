Residents of Ormonde View, next to Nasrec in Johannesburg, where the African National Congress (ANC) will be hosting its 55th National Conference, have urged the party to come up with policies that will generate economic growth and employment.

This comes as the ruling party is making final preparations for its five-days conference where resolutions on governance and policy positions will be adopted. The party will also elect new leadership.

The COVID-19 pandemic cost experienced Chef Tshidi Moiloa her job. The mother of three is among residents of Ormonde View who rely on events at FNB Stadium and Nasrec Exhibition Centre to make a living. She says the ANC’s 55th Conference is taking place close to her food stall and will boost business.

“As an African Cuisine basically I’m specializing in African food. That’s mogodu, samp, dumbling, tshotlho and cow heels. I’m a chef by profession. After COVID I was not employed then I had to do something for myself.”

Next to her kiosk is another small business operator, Peter Bapela. He’s been assisted by his two young daughters who wash the dishes and clean the small mobile kitchen.

“Ok I started at 7h30 and I make tea and donuts as people like them. They want breakfast early in the morning so that they can be strong. So, all I want to benefit from it is some money so that I can fix my house and buy a bed for my daughter. Indeed, this is a blessing. I wish it can happen every two months.”

Bapela has been in his caravan since 7 o’clock in the morning preparing food for the conference delegates, as well as a number of police officers patrolling the area.

“So his food is number one. I know. It’s delicious and I came to buy pap and steak and he cooks well.”

Vendors hopeful of booming trade as they set up outside Nasrec:

New leadership

An 80-member National Working Committee, the Top Six leadership, and the Party president will be elected at this conference.

Ormonde View residents urged those privileged to determine the country’s future to spare a thought for the unemployed and poorest of the poor.

Ntombi Mbethe is one of them. Ntombi says, “The issue of policy seems we are not accommodated as poor people around the area. If the government may be, can consider making sure there’s a policy for people, especially local policies. And the reason why we have the problem of the unemployment rate is also caused by the issue of the policy that’s generalised and not to talk specifically. For instance, you cannot compare Soweto and Sandton those are two different areas.”

The five-day conference is set to end on Tuesday. The number of small business operators is no doubt expected to double as many will be taking advantage of the spin-offs from this political event in the area.

