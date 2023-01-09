Residents of Tonga in the Nkomazi Municipality in Mpumalanga are up in arms against a coal mine whose operations are set to begin soon in the area.

They are concerned that blasting will affect their houses.

Tonga residents in Mpumalanga concerned about the opening of a coal mine in their area

Residents also claim that they were not consulted before the decision to start operations was taken.

The community spokesperson, Golden Mabuza, says the mine has also dug a trench which poses a danger to their children and livestock.

“We started by going to DMR after having a problem with the mine or telling us about the mine , we don’t want a mine next to our houses. I cannot mention a lot of things, but there are so many things that can be hazards to us and a danger to us. We decided, we also went to chief but the chief said he doesn’t know anything about the mine and we decided to go to DMR. The first time they said they don’t know the mine they only 2 mine that is Mangweni and Madadeni,”says Mabuza.