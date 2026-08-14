Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Residents of Melville, JHB protest against ongoing water supply cuts

  • The eThekwini Municipality says the vandalism problem has worsened this year, with more than 200 pressure-reducing valves affected
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Residents of areas in and around Melville in Johannesburg have gathered at the corner of Main and Fourth Avenue to protest against ongoing water supply cuts.

They are demanding urgent action from the City of Johannesburg and Rand Water.

The residents say some communities have gone for months without a reliable water supply, following a similar crisis just six months ago. 

One of the residents, Josh Nil, has called for greater accountability on the part of the relevant authorities.

Nil says, “Look, they call it communication, but it’s anything but that. It’s woefully inadequate. We might get a WhatsApp on their official channel with just reservoir levels, but nothing about what’s being done, what’s behind the problems, what they’re doing to resolve them. We struggle to get any clear answers out of representatives, and when we do, it’s the straightforward Public Relations (PR) answer: you use a thousand words to say we have no idea what’s going on. And that’s, I think, exacerbating the anger that we’re seeing on the ground, and also making it incredibly hard for us to believe that anything is going to change.”

Video | Joburg residents protest against water supply crisis

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News