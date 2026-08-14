Residents of Melville, JHB protest against ongoing water supply cuts

Residents of areas in and around Melville in Johannesburg have gathered at the corner of Main and Fourth Avenue to protest against ongoing water supply cuts.

They are demanding urgent action from the City of Johannesburg and Rand Water.

The residents say some communities have gone for months without a reliable water supply, following a similar crisis just six months ago.

WATER WOES | Residents in Melville, Johannesburg, are protesting against ongoing water outages, calling for a lasting solution to the supply disruptions. pic.twitter.com/Fpc04291Ra — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 14, 2026

One of the residents, Josh Nil, has called for greater accountability on the part of the relevant authorities.

Nil says, “Look, they call it communication, but it’s anything but that. It’s woefully inadequate. We might get a WhatsApp on their official channel with just reservoir levels, but nothing about what’s being done, what’s behind the problems, what they’re doing to resolve them. We struggle to get any clear answers out of representatives, and when we do, it’s the straightforward Public Relations (PR) answer: you use a thousand words to say we have no idea what’s going on. And that’s, I think, exacerbating the anger that we’re seeing on the ground, and also making it incredibly hard for us to believe that anything is going to change.”

Video | Joburg residents protest against water supply crisis