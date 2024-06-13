Residents of Marite in Mpumalanga assist police amid crime surge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The residents of Marite in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga have established patrolling groups in a bid to fight crime in the area.

This was after several trucks and vehicles were being hijacked in the area.

The community feels they need to stand up and assist the local police in fighting crime in this notorious area.

Marite is known for crimes such as murders, kidnappings, hijackings and rapes.

The community held a peaceful march to the police station.

One of the community leaders, Buti Vuma, says they want peace in their society.

“We want peace in our community that is our main focus to achieve. We want a better future, hijacking all types of crime you can imagine are happening here.”

