Residents of Kabe Village in NW say they have no medical facility

Residents of Kabe Village outside Mahikeng claim they are stranded without basic medical care for more than two years after the North West Department of Health promised them a temporary park-home clinic.

The community of about 300 households has been waiting for a local clinic for more than 30 years.

They claim the promised project has completely vanished from recent government plans, leaving them with no clear answers.

Residents say they continue to travel long distances for medical assistance with no timeline on when the department will deliver on its promise.

“We are very disappointed with the Department of Health as they did promise us the park home, that is why you see the foundation (of the clinic) here. The contractor who is employed by government is nowhere to be found. Government is nowhere to be found. They are treating us like an afterthought. We have tried to make an intervention, we have tried to make a follow up regarding this, it’s already been three to four years.”