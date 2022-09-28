Thousands of residents at Matlala-Ramosheba villages in Moutse area in Limpopo have been hit by serious water shortages, despite government having spent about R143 million in drought relief projects.

Residents say they last received tap water before the previous local government elections. In 2020, the Water and Sanitation Department allocated the funds for water relief projects. About 20 water tankers and a number of Jojo tanks were bought.

However, the residents say the situation has not improved. Some Jojo tanks have been stolen.

Resident Virginia Kekana says, ”Water is a serious problem for us. There are pipes that have been installed but there is not water coming out of the taps. We are now approaching fifteen years without getting water, yes this is how we live and we even drink this water.”

Sekhukhune District Municipality’s water and infrastructure MMC, Bella Kupa, has acknowledged that most residents are without water. Kupa has also blamed the electricity blackouts for contributing to water shortages.

Kupa says, ”The plant is operating with electricity, the shortage of electricity in our area is a huge problem. Communities says they have not seen water being in their area since the local government elections and also that is not correct”.

Polokwane in Limpopo has also been hard hit with water shortages that have affected both businesses and residents.

Water shortages in Polokwane: