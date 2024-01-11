Residents living near Juskei River willing to relocate

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents living near the Juskei River in Alexandra have expressed their willingness to relocate to a safer environment due to the current unsafe conditions. Johannesburg’s Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku says that three areas have been designated for the residents following a court order for their relocation.

The residents expressed frustration with the unfulfilled promises of being provided safe houses. They complain that shacks continue to be erected along the riverbank, despite the risk of flooding during rain seasons. Additionally, some of these structures have been built on sewage pipes, contravening municipal laws.

“The government didn’t help anyone; their words it was like we are busy looking for a land for you guys so that you can get a better place to stay. Till today there’s no response, we are still staying next to Juskei, we are still building our houses on top of drains, and we don’t have toilets,” a resident said.

“In 2016 Juskei was flooded and the water came in the house. We were born here, we have no other homes. I remember when they relocated some people, some went to Braamfischer and some went to Extension 7. Some of the people who live in there are not from here, there are people from Soweto and Tembisa who live in extension 7,” another resident explains.

“I’ve been living here since 89, and I’m still reporting today. I live in a difficult situation, they keep saying they will come but they don’t,” another resident elaborates.

More people continue to build illegal shacks by the river bank despite warnings.

Tshwaku say they have plans to move the residents to an alternative location.

“Our people who have built their informal settlement in that river built them on a flood line, it’s a disaster waiting to happen. So, the city managed to get a court order so that they’re able to relocate the people, so this is where we are right now. A team has been set up which is consisting of disaster management team, it also includes Human Settlements, so that they are able to relocate people into an area where they can settle. There were three areas that were selected and we were supposed to do an oversight yesterday but we could not do that. So, it is actually rescheduled to sometime tomorrow or next week.”

Tshwaku says public engagement with the residents will be held soon to discuss the relocation process.